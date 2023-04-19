DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are reassuring parents of Logansport High School students that there was no credible threat after a student reportedly made threats against the school.

A Facebook post by Logansport High School said school administrators were made aware Tuesday of a potential threat made by a student.

The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, released a statement Wednesday afternoon to ensure that parents of students at Logansport High School have enough information to confidently send their kids to school without fear of danger.

Police say upon receiving this information, the office’s primary concern was securing the school itself. Students and staff may have noticed an increased presence of deputies on campus upon their arrival at the school Wednesday.

Prior to school, police contacted the student, who was not at school, and their parents. Any threat or ability to carry out any action had been diminished.

DPSO says the investigation remains open and is being handled with the highest priority. Upon completion of the investigation, all facts will be presented to the appropriate agencies to decide what further action should be taken. Until that time, the student will no longer be on campus.

Officials say there are no immediate threats to school safety at this time. Police are asking that schools inform DPSO of any information.

Information released involving juveniles will always be limited. DPSO takes all rumors, threats, or suggestions of violence toward our students and staff seriously and they will always be acted upon with urgency.