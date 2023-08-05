SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Education announced overall state performance in 2022-2023 LEAP scores on Tuesday and DeSoto Parish Schools is celebrating student growth.

“I am extremely proud of the work of our students and staff. To see consistent growth across the board in all areas is a testament to their dedication and the growth mindset we continue to develop here in DeSoto,” DPS Superintendent Clay Corley said. “DeSoto high schoolers also grew in the percentage of proficient students in English, Math, and Science while holding steady in Social Studies.”

Corley said the district’s students continue to make positive strides toward proficiency with growth in third through eighth-grade scores systemwide.

Schools in the Mansfield community increased their math proficiency by 15 percent and a seven percent overall increase at Mansfield High School. Mansfield Elementary increased proficiency by six percent across all content areas and Mansfield Middle showed growth in both social studies and science.

District 11 DPS School Board Member Rosie Mayweather said she is proud to see the hard work of faculty and students pay off.

“I am so proud of our students and thankful for the support they receive,” Mayweather said.

Logansport High School showed three percent gains overall. Stanley saw proficiency in third through eighth grade with high schoolers showing an eight percent boost in Biology proficiency.

North DeSoto Upper and Middle Schools both increased in overall proficiency; with the high school making a four percent gain in overall proficiency and a 10 percent boost in math.