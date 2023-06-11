(Loving Living Local) – Steve Kennedy, owner of Steve’s Snaketuary joined Susan Kirton on Loving Living Local, to discuss the myths and fears surrounding snakes. Steve’s mission is to eliminate fear through education and to rescue snakes in need.

During the interview, Steve shared his passion for educating people about snakes and dispelling common misconceptions. He explained that many non-venomous snakes, such as the rat snake, are often confused with venomous snakes due to their appearance. By educating people on how to properly identify snakes, he hopes to reduce fear and promote understanding.

Steve’s Snaketuary is not only focused on education but also on rescuing snakes in need. When 911 receives a call about a snake, Steve often goes out with animal control to safely relocate the snake and provide proper care.

Through his educational presentations at schools and events, Steve has seen firsthand the impact of his efforts. Initially, attendees may be hesitant or fearful, but by the end of the presentation, many are eager to take pictures and even hold the snakes. This transformative experience has inspired some attendees to adopt pet snakes of their own.

Steve’s Snaketuary provides an invaluable service to both snakes and the community. By educating people about these misunderstood creatures, Steve hopes to foster a greater appreciation for their role in our ecosystem and reduce unfounded fears.

To learn more about Steve’s Snaketuary, book a presentation, or seek assistance with a snake rescue, visit their website or find them on social media. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn more about the fascinating world of snakes and help promote understanding and respect for these incredible creatures!