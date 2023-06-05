PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A 16-year-old died in a crash Saturday near Carthage, Texas, when the vehicle he was riding in was struck on the passenger side.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says Igor Tkachuk was driving a 2023 Kenworth truck tractor towing a 2023 Wabash semi-trailer south on U.S. Hwy 59 when another driver failed to yield, causing a fatal crash.

Chad O. Wynn of DeBerry, Texas, was driving a 2012 Toyota Tundra towing a 2007 Tracker Marine boat and stopped at a stop sign on FM 1749 at the intersection of Hwy 59 around 3:17 p.m. when he reportedly drove into the intersection. Officials say Tkachuk had the right of way. He collided with the Toyota on the passenger side.

The passenger, 16-year-old Brody W. Wynn of DeBerry, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. Chad Wynn suffered non-incapacitating injuries and was treated at UT Health Hospital in Carthage. The semi driver was not injured.

Officials say all three of them were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.