SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport City Council discussed what went wrong when deadly flash flooding inundated the city last weekend.

“A perfect, but disastrous storm” is how Shreveport Fire Chief Clarence Reese described the scary flash flooding that sent his crews rushing to help stranded drivers.

As first responders went into rescue, crews were able to save one man, but tragically another man drowned when water filled the underpass on Hearne Avenue.

During Monday’s work session, the city council thanked Reese for his team’s efforts.

“When I arrived, there was a police officer drenched, soaking wet. There was also a medic unit just in the area and they decided to get into the water, risking their own lives with no personal protection equipment. I called all three of those individuals and talked to them. I had to send one of them home because he told me, “I had him in my hands and couldn’t do anything else,” Reese said.

Earlier this year, Chief Reese asked the city council to approve funding for a dive boat for his department to use for flood events. Council granted the funding and Reese updated the efforts to bring the boat to Shreveport. Telling the council that he is finalizing the buying process through a direct buy. However, it may not be complete for at least a year.

In the meantime, he’s meeting with the waterway commission to get Zodiac boats, which are inflatable boats, to be able to quickly launch in city areas.

The intersection of Hearne Avenue and Midway Avenue is particularly known for frequent, fast flooding.

“We are very concerned about it. We received four to five inches of rain within a two-hour period that just overloaded it,” Gary Norman, Director of Public Works said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Norman said Public Works is focused on litter cleanup around drainage pipes to prevent backup during flooding. But Norman told the council that the problem lies with manpower as the city department is having a hard time hiring more personnel.

After the deadly flash flood weekend, it was learned that part of Hearne Avenue contains a pump system that is owned and operated by the state. But failed when the power went out. Public Works told the council they are also waiting on the state’s final report.