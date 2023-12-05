BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A CVS pharmacy in Bossier City has been closed and DEA agents are

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the CVS pharmacy on Barksdale Boulevard is temporarily closed Tuesday.

DEA declined to confirm or deny any investigation.

The DEA enforces federal narcotics law through two divisions: Special Agents and Diversion Investigators.

DEA Special Agents pursue illegal trafficking and narco-terrorist organizations.

The DEA’s Diversion Control Division‘s goal is to ‘prevent, detect, and investigate the diversion of controlled pharmaceuticals and listed chemicals from legitimate sources while ensuring an adequate and uninterrupted supply for legitimate medical, commercial, and scientific needs.”