SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A project that has been talked about for years now is finally taking off. The Downtown Development Authority is beginning its beautification project to plant flowers along Texas Street.

Eight plotted flowers will be placed on the corners of Texas, along with smaller pots filling in the space. Originally, this was not possible because of Shreveport’s extremely hot temperatures.

“We finally have the product. It’s called Earthplanter, and it has a reservoir in it, and so we’re going to try to color up the town starting in spring of this year,” said Liz Swain, executive director of the Downtown Development Authority.

Swain, along with a number of sponsors for the project, unveiled what will be a beta test of the plotted flowers. Come March of 2024, horticulturalist Tim Hoover will be behind the operation and plant what he says will be an explosion of color.

“Little cute plants don’t do it because you’re going up this street 40 miles an hour; it’s gotta have an impact. So, what you’ll see me plant will be many things, and as you are driving, you’re going to see an explosion of color in form, texture, all those things are important,” said Tim Hoover, horticulturalist of the Shreveport Aquarium.

The 2024 Adopt-A-Pot sponsors include:

Anti-Pest

The Agora Borealis

Porter s Carpet Cleaners

Shreveport Garden Study Club

A member of the Garden Club of America

Hoogland s Landscape

s Landscape Downtown Shreveport Development Corporation

Robinson Film Center

North Louisiana Economic Partnership

Catherine Allred and Canine Country

One Texas Centre

Annette and Joe Littlejohn/New York Life Insurance Co.

Sarah and David Rogers/The Good Guys Promotional Products

Riverside Roofing Materials

Shreveport Green

One sponsor says he was excited to be a part of the project because flowers bring beauty, and that’s what Shreveport needs.

“I’ve worked downtown since 1971, and so I’ve seen what downtown Shreveport looks like, and I think the flowerpots are just a fantastic idea. And now they’ve got a way with this watering system that they should be okay,” said Joe Littlejohn, an agent at New York Life Insurance in downtown Shreveport.

Hoover will start planting in March and says by June they will be spectacular.

“I’ve always felt when I go into other cities, it adds, when I see this kind of thing, it adds a certain gentility. It looks like the kind of place you want to live, and I think when we get really going with this. it’s going to be outstanding. It’s going to make us kind of get world-class, it’ll look nice,” said Hoover.