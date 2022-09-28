SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A rocket scientist from Shreveport received a special designation for working to save the Earth from asteroids.

During Tuesday’s city council meeting, Mayor Adrian Perkins declared Tuesday, September 27, as Justin Atchison Day. He is the Mission Design Lead for NASA’s DART mission. DART stands for Double Asteroid Redirection Test.

The mission Monday was a success as NASA successfully tested a kinetic impact to deflect an asteroid off its course. It is an important test to prepare the technology needed to protect Earth from future impacts.

“Now, therefore, I, Adrian D. Perkins, Mayor of the City of Shreveport, do hereby proclaim Tuesday, September 27 as Mr. Justin Atchison Ph.D. Day,” Perkins said.

Atchison now works for the John Hopkins Applied Physics Lab.

His mom is the Executive Director for the Shreveport Regional Arts Council. Pam Atchison and her husband Bob accepted the proclamation on his behalf.

“Bob has the engineering background. I just engineer the arts and family. I want to tell you how proud Justin is to be a product of our community. He is thrilled to represent Shreveport, Louisiana and having went to public school at Caddo Magnet High,” Pam Atchinson said.

KTAL/KMSS interviewed Justin on Monday and when the DART mission was announced in December.

He told us that an internship at Louisiana Tech helped inspire him to be a spacecraft engineer. He became interested in asteroids because they reveal the early remnants of how the solar system was formed.