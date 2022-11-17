CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Students in Keithville have access to on-campus healthcare with the help of a community partner.

The David Raines Community Health Center celebrated the grand opening of new locations inside Keithville Elementary and Middle School Wednesday.

The school-based health center offers primary care for students where board-certified physicians and nurses are on-site to treat, diagnose, and prescribe medications. There are also behavioral health services. It provides a complete medical office on-site.

“The children don’t have to leave school to get health care services. Very often, when a child gets sick in school, the only option is for a parent or guardian to pick them up and take them to the doctor. We have nurse practitioners and nurses here that can diagnose and treat that child right here at school,” Willie White, David Raines Community Health Center CEO, said.

White said David Raines Health Centers bring care to underserved and low-income areas throughout northwest Louisiana.