SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – New data released on Tuesday shows how families enrolled in Shreveport‘s Universal Basic Income program are spending the extra income.

The universal basic income program in Shreveport started in early February. More than 22,000 qualified households applied, and 110 families were selected. The program provides cash payments to single parents with school-age children whose income was at or below 120% of the federal poverty line.

Universal Basic Income is not a new idea.

The concept of providing basic income for citizens as a way to balance income inequality dates back centuries and, in recent years, has collected a diverse group of supporters, including Andrew Yang, Elon Musk, Pope Francis, and many global economists.

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins said more leaders should get on board with guaranteed income programs.

“The data released today is a breakthrough for justice, equality, and the guaranteed income movement. It proves that cash is an urgent solution to the failures of the American economy,” Perkins said. “It’s time for leaders at every level to join us in this guaranteed income movement to finally create an economy that works for all.”

New data shows that recipients in Shreveport use the additional income in the following ways:

Food, clothes, household goods, and hygiene products purchased at retailers, and superstores – 54.31%

Grocery store purchases – 22.27%

Transportation costs such as gas and auto repairs – 5.92%

Housing, utilities – 6.78%

Other expenses include loan repayments, medical expenses, tuition

The Shreveport UBI program provides program participants $660 per month over a 12-month period, which one program participant calls a much-needed cushion in trying economic times.

“When life happens, and it’s out of your control, this program has been the cushion needed in those unforeseen times,” Aimee, a Shreveport UBI participant, said.

Opponents of universal income say that providing payments will discourage people from working, decreasing government revenue through tax collection.