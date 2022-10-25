SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport attorney and former judicial candidate pleaded no contest to charges that she took confidential documents to help a friend.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney said a bench trial was set to start for 48-year-old Trina Chu when the former law clerk for former Second Circuit Court of Appeals Chief Judge Henry Brown entered a plea of no contest.

Chu faced one count of offenses against intellectual property and three counts of trespass against state computers, both felony charges. Chu was arrested on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, and accused of taking confidential court documents and placing them on a USB drive to help a friend get a million-dollar judgment overturned.

District Judge Lee Faulkner, Jr. sentenced Chu to a six-month suspended sentence in Caddo Parish Correctional Center, six months of unsupervised probation, $2,000 in court costs, and $45 paid to the Indigent Defender fund.