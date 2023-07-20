SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Crowning Achievements, a dedicated local non-profit organization supporting teen mothers, is gearing up to host a much-anticipated back-to-school giveaway on Sunday.

The “Building Our Babies” event aims to ease the burden for families and educators alike, as they prepare for the upcoming school year.

The event will begin at 2 p.m. at LSU Shreveport and children must be present for the giveaway.

Community members from grade levels K-12 are invited to attend and receive essential supply bundles. Teachers and college students will also receive valuable assistance.

Items are first-come, first-serve, so it’s imperative to be punctual.

Founded by Kendra Jones, Crowning Achievements has been actively involved in various community service projects since its establishment a year ago. Jones emphasized the organization’s commitment to alleviating the stress parents face as the academic year approaches, ensuring that every student is equipped with the necessary tools for success.

For those interested in learning more about Crowning Achievements, visit their official website.