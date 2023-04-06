SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport is making emergency repairs to a gate at the Cross Lake spillway after it malfunctioned when operators attempted to open it on Wednesday in preparation for heavy rain.

In a release, the city’s Water and Sewerage Department said that two spillway gates were successfully opened on Monday to release some of the runoff from recent rain events.

Crews attempted to open a third on Wednesday “encountered a malfunction,” and were not able to open it. Emergency repair crews were called in to assist with the repair. Shreveport Water and Sewerage said the repairs will be completed as soon as possible and they will continue to monitor the weather and leave the two spillway gates open for as long as needed.