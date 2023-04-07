SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Spectators and players of croquet will take to the lawn of Louisiana State University Shreveport’s campus in late April, where intense croquet competition, delicious food, and good works will fuse for an extraordinary fundraiser.

Bob Griffin’s 22nd Annual Croquet Classic will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Apr. 22, when players will dress in croquet whites and hear from those whose lives have been changed through Community Renewal’s Adult Renewal Academy program.

ARA helps adults earn an equivalency diploma and learn life and job skills that will help them become productive citizens.

Three brackets for players in the Croquet Classic include one for beginners, an intermediate level and, for the players with the most confidence in their own abilities, there is also a championship level.

Community Renewal was founded in 1994 and works to restore safe and caring communities by building caring relationships. Safe havens of friendship and support are the ultimate goal of the organization, and major crime has dropped an average of 55% around Community Renewal’s Friendship Houses.

Sign up for the Croquet Classic by clicking here.