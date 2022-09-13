SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters worked quickly to help a Shreveport country club after a fire broke out in the basement Tuesday.

Just before 8:30 p.m., an emergency call came in at the Southern Trace Country Club on Southern Trace Pkwy.

Officials say a fire started in a basement storage room where buffet tables and chairs are stored. When the smoke alarm sounded, employees say they quickly evacuated everyone in the building.

As firefighters entered the clubhouse’s lower level, they found it filled with smoke. They say no one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.