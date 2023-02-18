SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Saturday night, firefighters rushed to bring a blaze in west Shreveport under control.

Around 7:20 p.m. the Shreveport Fire Department responded to the house fire on Cleveland St. near Jewella Ave. KTAL/KMSS crews at the scene report smoke rising from the single-story home.

Fire crews managed to put out the flames, but the roof of the home suffered significant smoke and fire damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.