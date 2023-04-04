SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters are on the scene of a blaze that broke out in the old George’s Grill building near the Centenary College campus in Shreveport.

Around 3:00 p.m. crews were called to the scene at 175 E. Kings Hwy. Dispatch records show more than 20 units responded to the fire.

  • Firefighters on the scene at the old George's Grill in Shreveport
The restaurant closed in 2017. It was known as a down-home eatery and was a local favorite for its’ breakfasts, plate lunch specials and ice-box pies.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.