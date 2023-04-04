SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters are on the scene of a blaze that broke out in the old George’s Grill building near the Centenary College campus in Shreveport.

Around 3:00 p.m. crews were called to the scene at 175 E. Kings Hwy. Dispatch records show more than 20 units responded to the fire.

Firefighters on the scene at the old George’s Grill in Shreveport (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

The restaurant closed in 2017. It was known as a down-home eatery and was a local favorite for its’ breakfasts, plate lunch specials and ice-box pies.

