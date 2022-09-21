SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters battled a blaze early Wednesday that damaged an apartment building in southwest Shreveport.

Just after midnight firefighters were called out to The Aspen Apartments on the 9700 block of Baird Rd. in the Summer Grove neighborhood. At one point there were 18 units on the scene. When crews arrived, smoke could be seen rising from the roof of the apartment building.

Crews climb to the roof of the Aspen to put out the flames (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Firefighters were called to the Aspen apartments early Wednesday (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Firefighters work to put out blaze in Aspen apartments (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Smoke rising from the roof of the Aspen apartments (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Officials have not yet released if anyone was injured. The Shreveport Fire Department is investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.