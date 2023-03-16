SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Crawfest is kicking off its fifth year in Shreveport this weekend.

The three-day festival will be hosted at Betty Virignia Park from March 17th through the 19th.

Festival goers can enjoy food from from ten different vendors, listen to live music, and take part in family friendly activities.

Last year, a record 12,000 people attended the festival.

“Crawfest was our vision to build a music and food festival in the heart of the city. We wanted to do something in one of our beautiful green spaces in the community, where people can walk down from their house. Eat, listen to great music, hang out, have a good time,” says Matt Snyder, the founder of Crawfest.

Music Lineup

Friday, March 17

Bond Plus 4:30 PM – 6:00 PM

Tipsey 6:15 PM – 7:45 PM

Saturday, March 18

Bayou Gypsy 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Ouro Boar 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM

LVVRS 2:30 PM – 4:00 PM

Maggie Rose 4:30 PM – 6:00 PM

Sister Hazel 6:30 PM – 8:00 PM

Sunday, March 19

Jump Hounds 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM

Stoop Kids 1:30 PM – 3:00 PM

Flow Tribe 3:30 PM – 5:00 PM

George Porter Jr. 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM

One and three day passes are available for purchase as well as VIP passes with exclusive perks. Tickets are available here.