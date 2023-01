SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman died from injuries sustained as a result of a car crash Tuesday evening, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner.

The coroner said 31-year-old Faith Alexandria was fatally injured in a crash around 6:17 p.m. on Bradshaw Parkway at Walker Road in Shreveport.

Alexandria was brought to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where she died three hours later.

The circumstances of the crash are still under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.