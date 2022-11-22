BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation issued an alert Tuesday afternoon when a crash caused I-20E to partially close.
Just before 4:00 p.m., a crash occurred on I-20E near Industrial Dr. According to LDoT the left lane is blocked while officers work the scene.
The crash is causing a significant slowdown in traffic. LDoT says it may take until 5:00 p.m. to restore traffic.
Officials have not yet released details of the crash.
This is a developing story, more information will be provided as it becomes available.