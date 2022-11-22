Crash on I-20E causes major traffic jam (Source: Louisiana Department of Transportation)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation issued an alert Tuesday afternoon when a crash caused I-20E to partially close.

Just before 4:00 p.m., a crash occurred on I-20E near Industrial Dr. According to LDoT the left lane is blocked while officers work the scene.

The crash is causing a significant slowdown in traffic. LDoT says it may take until 5:00 p.m. to restore traffic.

Officials have not yet released details of the crash.

This is a developing story, more information will be provided as it becomes available.