Update: Kansas City Southern is using heavy machinery that has blocked the northbound and southbound lanes on Highway 1 near Rodessa. Travelers north of the derailment are being diverted to United Gas Company Road 3 and motorists south of the derailment are being diverted to the Rodessa Sate-Line Road.

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a reported train derailment in Rodessa.

According to CPSO, around 6 a.m. deputies responded to the KCS derailment on Caddo Parish’s north end.

Caddo Fire District 8 was on the scene and reported that there were no injuries or hazmat materials released as a result of the derailment.

All lanes on Highway 1 north are open but motorists are advised to use caution in the area as deputies assist with traffic. There is a reported road closure at Standard Oil Road railroad crossing.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information is made available.