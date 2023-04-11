CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) announced a new, cheaper style of shoes for inmates at the Caddo Correctional Center.

Sheriff Steve Prator says last year the Caddo Correctional Center began saving more than $10,000 of taxpayers’ dollars by switching to the new type of footwear.

The previous style of shoes for CCC inmates. (Source: CPSO)

Inmates were previously assigned two pairs of shoes when being booked: one pair of white Velcro tennis, and a pair of shower slippers at a cost of $10.03 per inmate

Now, inmates are issued a single pair of Croc-style shoes, at a cost of $5.82 per pair.

“That’s many of the hundreds of decisions we make each year that save taxpayers money, we are careful with your money,” said Sheriff Steve Prator

The new ‘Croc’-style shoes given to CCC inmates.

Prator also says an added benefit of the new style is increased security in the facility.

“It’s very, very difficult for an individual to hide anything in these shoes,” said the Commander of the Caddo Correctional Center, Rick Ferris. “You can see through them, you can hold them there’s no soles to hide anything, better to have for security-minded.”

Prator said CPSO is careful with taxpayers money, and explained that the new shoe style was a significant decision that helped the budget for Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.