CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic hostage situation that was eventually resolved without incident.

According to CPSO, a woman’s son called to report that his mother was being held against her will at gunpoint by her live-in boyfriend around 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Caddo Sheriff’s Lieutenant Mike Bias was the first member of law enforcement to arrive on the scene on Rusty Road and attempted to make contact with the male. He said he saw that the man was armed, and as he retreated into the home with the woman he had a gun to her head.

CPSO Captain Bobby Herring said the stand-off lasted several hours and specialized units were called in there were patrol units, SRT, and CPSO hostage negotiators and detectives were all on the scene.

Hostage negotiators were able to get the woman out safely and after some time the suspect surrendered.

The victim did sustain some injuries but none of them were critical injuries and she is expected to recover. All physical injuries were treated on the scene.

During the standoff, a warrant was secured for the suspect, CPSO will announce formal counts after investigators have completed their interview with the suspect and a search of the home is complete.

Herring said the warrant was for aggravated domestic charges however things found inside the home indicate additional charges in the incident.

CPSO said there were people attempting to intervene in the situation that was removed from the scene for safety.