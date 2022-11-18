CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is hosting its annual food drive and wants top last year’s donations to minimize food insecurity in the area.

The CPSO’s fourth annual Thanksgiving Food Drive is collecting food donations until Monday, November 21, to benefit the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.

In a statement, Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator said the sheriff’s office hopes to exceed previous years’ collections.

“This year, we are hoping to help them beat their 2021 record of 6,018 pounds of nonperishable food items (providing meals for 4,500 people) which far exceeds their collection of 2,432 pounds the year before,” Prator said.

Anyone wishing to donate can bring non-perishable food items to the Roberts Center at 1500 North Market Street, Suite R-300.

The Top 10 most requested food drive items are canned meat such as tuna, salmon or chicken; peanut butter, dried beans in a one or two-pound bag; rice in a one or two-pound bag; pasta/macaroni and cheese; canned vegetables; canned fruit; any boxed cereal, oatmeal or grits; flour and sugar (five-pound bag or less). Please refrain from bringing donations that are in glass containers.