COUSHATTA, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Coushatta Water System issued a boil advisory for the entire town on Saturday afternoon.

According to a media release, the boil advisory is a precaution resulting from a dip in the town’s water system pressure. The pressure in the system is below 20 PSI, meaning the water produced in the water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality.

As a result of the low pressure, the city issued a boil advisory effective immediately and until further notice.

Officials recommend that all water be disinfected before consuming it. That includes making ice, brushing teeth, or using water in the preparation or rinsing of food items.

It is recommended that citizens boil water and bring it to a rolling boil for at least one minute to prepare it for use or consumption.

Once the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals- Office of Public Health notifies the town that additional water samples collected from our water supply system are safe, the boil advisory will be rescinded.