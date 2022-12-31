DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State Police are investigating after a Coushatta man was killed in a De Soto Parish crash Saturday afternoon.

According to a statement released by LSP, 95-year-old Walter Johnson was killed in a two-vehicle crash just after 2:00 p.m. Saturday.

Police say that Johnson was driving a 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe and he stopped on LA Hwy 510 to make a left turn onto LA Hwy 177. At the same time, a 2013 Western Star tractor-trailer was traveling south on LA Hwy 177. Johnson failed to yield and was struck by the Western Star. This impact caused the Hyundai to exit the roadway and travel into the ditch.

Johnson was restrained, but he suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by the De Soto Parish Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the Western Star was restrained and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

LSP says impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash and routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

In 2022, Troop G investigated 35 fatal crashes, resulting in 38 deaths.