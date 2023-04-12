SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Decisions were made while others were postponed at Tuesday’s Shreveport City Council meeting.

Mayor Tom Arceneaux‘s big plan to upgrade streets throughout the city hit a roadblock. Arceneaux proposed using $9.5 million from the General Fund and $2.5 million from the Streets Fund Revenue to complete a series of roadway and litter abatement projects.

Councilman Dr. Alan Jackson of District E made a motion to postpone, which passed in a five to two vote. Jackson said many of the streets were approved for upgrades in 2020, but there is an overlap in funding for certain roads.

“There was some discrepancies on which streets should be included and which streets should not be included as it relates to that funding. So we wanted to make sure the right amount of money was allocated for those streets,” Jackson said.

Also on the agenda, Mayor Arceneaux’s administration requested to make Interim Chief Administrative Officer Tom Dark the permanent CAO. But with a significant raise. From the base salary of $168,000 to $225,000.

“We just got the news yesterday. I don’t have a take on it yet. I just got that information and will take a look at it and make my decision,” Jackson said.

The council voted to postpone the CAO appointment for now. Councilmembers will meet with Dark about his qualifications for the job.

Meanwhile, the council found consensus when it comes to water rescues.

After Chief Clarence Reese told the council, the fire department desperately needed a dive boat. The request was approved using $110,000 from the General Fund for the chief to purchase a dive boat for rescues. Chief Reese said now that the money is approved, he will go out for bids for the dive boat.

The streets legislation will be introduced again in two weeks.