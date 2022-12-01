CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Vivian man was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner as the victim of a single-car crash that happened early Wednesday morning.

According to the coroner, 20-year-old Nathan M. Parker was alone in his vehicle driving eastbound in the 9900 block of Trees City Road around 2:10 am. For unknown reasons, Parker’s vehicle left the roadway on LA Highway 2 just west of Highway 1 and south of Vivian.

Parker was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the cause of the crash, and an autopsy was ordered.