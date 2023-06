CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man who drowned in high water caused by flash flooding on Saturday was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner.

While driving his vehicle on June 3 in the 4400 block of Hearne Avenue just south of Midway Street, 58-year-old James Jefferson succumbed to rising water and was unable to escape.

His body was recovered on June 4 around 2:45 a.m.