CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 69-year-old man found dead in Caddo Lake after he did not return from a fishing trip was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner.

The coroner said 69-year-old Gary Randall Paris was found partially submerged in the water and partially out of his boat just before 10 p.m. Sunday on the north shore of Caddo Lake.

According to the coroner, Paris suffered a medical emergency while fishing, but the specific crisis is unknown, pending an autopsy.