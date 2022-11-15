SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner identified a victim who was struck early Friday morning by at least two big rigs and died.

According to the coroner, at least two tractor-trailer rigs struck Markeil G. Tyson before dawn in a parking lot in the 5400 block of Interstate Drive. He died on the scene.

Tyson’s death was reported to the Shreveport Police Department at 6:05 a.m. He was identified by fingerprint comparison, and an autopsy was ordered.

This is an active investigation.