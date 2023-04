SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified the victim in Tuesday night’s fatal shooting in the Anderson Island neighborhood.

The coroner said 28-year-old Nickolas Plater also spelled Nicholas was fatally shot in his home in the 2900 block of Bolch Street during an incident Shreveport police said was “domestic in nature.”

This is an ongoing investigation.