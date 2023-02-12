SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man shot and killed in north Shreveport early Sunday, February 12, 2023, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

According to the Caddo Parish Coroner, the victim was identified as 38-year-old Marcus Thornton, of Shreveport. Thornton was pronounced deceased at an apartment in the 1900 block of North Hearne Avenue at 2:43 a.m.

The slaying is the 10th homicide in Shreveport and Caddo Parish to date in 2023.

An autopsy was ordered. The death remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.