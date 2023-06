SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –The Caddo Parish Coroner identified the man injured in a motorcycle-automobile crash on Tuesday.

The crash happened in the 1700 block of David Raines Road around 8:50 p.m. fatally injuring 23-year-old G’Kayveion Collins.

Collins was brought to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport for treatment but died just a few hours later.

Shreveport police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.