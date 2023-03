SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Monday morning the Caddo Parish Coroner released the identity of an elderly woman killed in a house fire last weekend.

Vernia Ross, 83, died in the fire, which began just after 9:00 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters arrived at the scene within minutes and quickly brought the blaze under control.

Elderly Shreveport woman dies in house fire (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

They discovered Ross was unable to escape and lost her life.

The back side of the home sustained significant flame and smoke damage.