BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office released the identity of a Bossier man killed in a crash Thursday.

Larry Conkle, 83, of the 300 block of Autumn Ridge Drive in Bossier City, was a passenger in a vehicle heading south on East Kings Highway. The vehicle turned left south of Southfield Rd. just before 11:40 a.m. and was struck by a northbound truck.

Conkle was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he succumbed to his injuries at 10:58 p.m.

The Shreveport Police Department is continuing to investigate the crash.