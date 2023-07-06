SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Get ready to show off your cornhole skills for a great cause!

The American Legion Hall in Shreveport is hosting the “Tossin’ Out Cancer” benefit tournament on Saturday, July 8, 2023. This exciting event is organized by the Give All Project, which focuses on assisting those who battle cancer.

Cornhole enthusiasts and supporters of the cause are invited to participate in the tournament. With payouts for the top three spots, competition is bound to be fierce. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a casual player, this event promises fun and excitement for everyone involved. Attendees can look forward to engaging in raffles and giveaways throughout the day. Generous sponsors have come forward to donate various prizes, making it a win-win situation for participants and those in need.

The Give All Project is dedicated to raising awareness about cancer treatment, collect donations, and provide inspiration to those battling this devastating disease. Brian Hutchinson, the founder, of the organization battled with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia in 2013, 2018, and 2020. He wanted to create opportunities for the community to come together and support this crucial cause.

For more information about the event, registration details, or how to support the visit their website.