BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A global gaming and entertainment company announced Wednesday that they would acquire a shuttered Bossier City hotel and casino.

The Cordish Companies announced the acquisition of Diamond Jacks, which has undergone numerous licensing and ownership changes since closing in March 2020. In the announcement, Cordish plans to redevelop the property into a world-class Live! casino resort which includes the construction of a land-based casino to replace the existing riverboat casino.

Joe Weinberg, Managing Partner of The Cordish Companies, called the Diamond Jacks acquisition an opportunity to expand the company’s brand.

“It is incredibly exciting for The Cordish Companies to make this announcement today and to be working with Foundation Gaming & Entertainment on this new opportunity in Bossier City to bring our Live! brand to Louisiana for the first time,” Weinberg said. “We are committed to creating a world-class resort destination that brings first-class gaming, dining, entertainment and hospitality amenities to the region, creates significant new jobs, and generates millions of dollars in economic benefits for the community.”

Foundation Gaming was approved to purchase Diamond Jacks by the Louisiana Gaming Commission in December 2022 and planned a $200 million renovation of the property. The company’s CO-CEO Greg Guida said Foundation Gaming leadership is thrilled with the agreement and believes Cordish will have a great economic impact on the region.

The Cordish Companies manage various “upscale, mixed-use” properties, including casino gaming, hotels, restaurants, commercial real estate, and co-working spaces.

“Our Live! casino resort and entertainment destinations around the country have set a gold standard for best-in-class operations and customer experiences,” Rob Norton, President of Cordish Gaming Group said. “The success of Texas Live! in the Dallas Fort Worth region gives us great confidence to continue growing our Live! brand across the South Central region. We look forward to working with Foundation Gaming & Entertainment to bring a new standard in quality and excellence to Bossier City with the first land-based casino in the market.”