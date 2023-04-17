SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Cooper Road USA Weekend served as a celebration for the neighbors of the MLK area.

People gathered to celebrate the gospel and the community. Eventgoers watched live performances and ate from vendors lining David Raines Park.

To complete the weekend of festivities, Cooper Road USA hosted “Fighting Temptation Gospel Fest.”

Source: Cooper Road USA

“It’s just a place that we want to come and celebrate all the good things and the great people that come from this area,” said Monya Coleman, Cooper Road USA member.

Cooper Road USA uses the motto “Proud Past, Proud People.” Coleman said you cannot spell community without unity.

This weekend marks twenty-one years of Cooper Road USA. Save the dates for next year’s Cooper Road USA Weekend, April 13-14, 2024