CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — State, parish, and city leaders took part in a Unified Command Group meeting today at the Caddo Sheriff’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness where they discussed the response to the storms that impacted Caddo Parish overnight.

Cooling Centers are being staged around Caddo Parish to assist citizens who may need a place to cool off.

Current locations include:

The Highland Center, 520 Olive Street, Shreveport, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Morning Star Baptist Church Life Center, 5340 Jewella Ave, Shreveport 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Galilee Family Life Center, 1500 Pierre Avenue, Shreveport 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Citizens are encouraged to sign up for the parish and city emergency alert system, Everbridge here to receive texts and phone messages.

United Way 2-1-1 Help Line is in place to assist citizens access a variety of resources like housing and food. Citizens are encouraged to reach out to 2-1-1, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Officials urge the public to stay safe after the storm by staying away from downed power wires that may be on roadways and around fallen trees. Use generators in open areas and not inside to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Be mindful of all posted traffic barricades and keep off roadways unless necessary.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office urges anyone who received damage to their primary residence or business from the storm to report it to the Sheriff’s Homeland Security Division at 318-675-2255.

SWEPCO reports 231,000 outages; 146,982 in Louisiana; 133,500 in Shreveport District. SWEPCO is currently focusing on tree and debris removal and restoration of public safety and critical municipal infrastructure such as hospitals and nursing homes. SWEPCO anticipates that restoration will be a multi-day restoration event.