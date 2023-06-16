CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — State, parish, and city leaders took part in a Unified Command Group meeting today at the Caddo Sheriff’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness where they discussed the response to the storms that impacted Caddo Parish overnight.

Cooling Centers are being staged around various parishes to assist citizens who may need a place to cool off.

Caddo Parish:

The Highland Center, 520 Olive Street, Shreveport, 24-hour cooling facility. Citizens can use this facility as an overnight shelter. Citizens that require oxygen come to exchange oxygen tanks that are running low and/or plug in their oxygen concentrators. Citizens are asked to bring their identification and medications. The shelter is first come, first served. This facility will be ceasing 24-hour operations after 8 am June 19

Morning Star Baptist Church Life Center, 5340 Jewella Ave, Shreveport This facility is now a 24 hr. overnight facility. Citizens can use this facility to stay overnight, exchange low-oxygen tanks, and/or plug in oxygen concentrators.

A.B. Palmer Park Community Center , 547 E. 79th Street (8:30 am-7:30 pm);

, 547 E. 79th Street (8:30 am-7:30 pm); Bill Cockrell Park Community Center , 4109 Pines Road (8:30 pm-7:30 pm)

, 4109 Pines Road (8:30 pm-7:30 pm) Galilee Family Life Center , 1500 Pierre Avenue, Shreveport (8:00 am to 8:00 pm)

, 1500 Pierre Avenue, Shreveport (8:00 am to 8:00 pm) The mobile center will be located at Earl G. Williamson Park , 11425 LA-1, Oil City, LA (1 pm to 6 pm)

, 11425 LA-1, Oil City, LA (1 pm to 6 pm) Valencia Park Community Center , 1800 Viking Drive, Shreveport (8:30 pm-7:30 pm)

, 1800 Viking Drive, Shreveport (8:30 pm-7:30 pm) Southern Hills Park Community Center, 1002 Bert Kouns Loop (8:30 pm-7:30 pm)

The following Caddo Parish Schools locations will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.:

Booker T. Washington High School (new gym), 2104 Milam Street, Shreveport

2104 Milam Street, Shreveport J.S. Clark Elementary School Gym, 351 Hearne Avenue, Shreveport

351 Hearne Avenue, Shreveport Northwood High School Gym , 5939 Old Mooringsport Road, Shreveport

, 5939 Old Mooringsport Road, Shreveport Summer Grove Elementary School, 2955 W. Bert Kouns Ind. Loop, Shreveport

2955 W. Bert Kouns Ind. Loop, Shreveport Summerfield Elementary Auditorium, 3131 Ardis Taylor Drive, Shreveport

Bossier Parish:

Shady Grove Community Center , 3949 Wayne Street

, 3949 Wayne Street Stonewall Baptist Church, 807 Eatman Street.

DeSoto Parish:

DeSoto Fire District 3, 5200 LA-3276, Stonewall, LA

Webster Parish:

Town Hall, 624 College St. in Doyline, LA.

The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana will open a cooling center on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 200 East Stoner Ave.

Citizens are encouraged to sign up for the parish and city emergency alert system, Everbridge here to receive texts and phone messages.

United Way 2-1-1 Help Line is in place to assist citizens access a variety of resources like housing and food. Citizens are encouraged to reach out to 2-1-1, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Officials urge the public to stay safe after the storm by staying away from downed power wires that may be on roadways and around fallen trees. Use generators in open areas and not inside to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Be mindful of all posted traffic barricades and keep off roadways unless necessary.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office urges anyone who received damage to their primary residence or business from the storm to report it to the Sheriff’s Homeland Security Division at 318-675-2255.

SWEPCO reports 180,891 outages; 94,243 in Shreveport District. SWEPCO is still focusing on tree and debris removal, and restoration of public safety and critical municipal infrastructure such as hospitals, nursing homes, etc. SWEPCO reports that restoration continues to be a multi-day restoration event. 2,800 line crews will be on the ground today to continue restoration operations.