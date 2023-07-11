SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux provided an update on the process of selecting a company to remove debris caused by storms in June.

In a release Tuesday, city officials said that city crews alone cannot remove all of the debris in a reasonable time, and they are in the process of hiring outside help.

The city issued a Request For Proposals (RFP) to hire a company qualified to do large-scale debris removal and disposal. On June 30 a contractor was selected the city awaits the contract signing.

Shreveport officials say that this process will help the city acquire reimbursement for 75% of the costs from the state, estimated at more than $2 million.

Strong overnight storms cause damage in Shreveport. (KTAL/KMSS Staff)

A tree is blocking the right lane on Pierremont Road in Shreveport. (KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Uprooted tree at Mockingbird Lane and Horton Avenue in Shreveport. (KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Shreveport requires the contractor to pass through in the first two weeks, then make another one or two passes.

City officials say they will notify the community when the work is set to begin. They ask for residents’ continued patience as the professional debris removal gets underway.