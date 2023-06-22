BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — According to his website, Caddo Parish Commissioner Steven Jackson accepted an offer to resolve his legal issues in Bossier Parish.

Jackson entered a not-guilty plea in February in Bossier Parish courts in connection to an incident in November when Bossier City Police said Jackson was allegedly involved in a disagreement in a parking lot outside a business on Airline Drive. Jackson was said to have identified himself as a police officer while driving an unmarked police model SUV.

“I have never been a white male (w/m), and I am the last person anyone could confuse for a white male. That is the actual description the alleged victim provided throughout the police incident report (see attachment). I am the sole proprietor of an independent car dealership and let someone test drive a vehicle who turned out to be a bad actor.” Steven Jackson, Caddo Comissioner

On Jackson’s website, he shared that the agreement with Bossier removed the felony charges of false impersonation of a peace officer assessed a fine of $100, and allows for an automatic expungement under Article 894.

Jackson says to show his appreciation for area law enforcement he will make a $1,000 donation to the North Louisiana Law Enforcement Ball.