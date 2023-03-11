SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – KTAL NBC 6, Mudbug Madness Festival, and Paddy in the Plaza are teaming up to bring you a bit of Irish cheer.

Treasure hunters pay close attention to the 10 pm KTAL NBC 6 newscast, clues will be released each night until the pot of gold is found. If your clue-hunting skills are sharp, you may be the lucky $1,000 winner.

ICYMI previous clues:

The festivities will be held at Festival Plaza located at 101 Crockett Street in downtown Shreveport on Friday, March 17, 2023, from 3 pm – 11 pm. Musical entertainment by the Stiff Necked Fools, Cowboy Mouth, and The Hollow Decks. The event will also feature cold green beer and food trucks.

Visit www.mudbugmadness.com to purchase tickets. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.

Clue #6

To begin, find a place with fortunes nearby

Along the path that warbirds fly

Gas up the car, join the search, be bold

You’ll thank your lucky starts

If you’re first to our gold