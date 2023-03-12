SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Paddy in the Plaza, KTAL NBC 6, and Mudbug Madness Festival, are collaborating to bring you a bit of Irish cheer.

Pay close attention to the 10 pm KTAL NBC 6 newscast, clues will be released each night until the pot of gold is found. If the luck of the Irish is with you, you may be the $1,000 winner.

ICYMI the previous clues:

The St. Patrick’s Day event will be held at Festival Plaza located at 101 Crockett Street in downtown Shreveport on Friday, March 17, 2023, from 3 pm – 11 pm. Musical entertainment by the Stiff Necked Fools, Cowboy Mouth, and The Hollow Decks. The event will also feature cold green beer, dark and creamy Guinness, and food trucks.

Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased at www.mudbugmadness.com.

Clue #7

Over land is where you’ll find it

Not underwater or down in a hole

If you don’t proceed with caution

You’ll never lay claim to the gold