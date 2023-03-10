SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Pot of Gold Treasure Quest is here. Mudbug Madness Festival, KTAL NBC 6, and Paddy in the Plaza are teaming up to bring you a bit of Irish cheer.

The treasure hunt clues will be released in the 10 pm KTAL NBC 6 newscast each night until the treasure is found. With a bit o’ Irish luck along with your clue-hunting skills, you may be the lucky $1,000 winner.

In case you missed the previous clues, see below:

The upcoming event will be held at Festival Plaza located at 101 Crockett Street in downtown Shreveport on Friday, March 17, 2023, from 3 pm – 11 pm. Stiff Necked Fools, Cowboy Mouth, and The Hollow Decks will provide musical entertainment for the upcoming Paddy in the Plaza. The event will also feature cold green beer and food trucks.

Visit www.mudbugmadness.com to purchase tickets. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.

Clue #5

To find the Paddy in the Plaza Treasure

You’ll need more than a four-leaf clover

Because the place where we’ve stashed the cash

Is easily passed over