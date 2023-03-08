SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – KTAL NBC 6, Mudbug Madness Festival, and Paddy in the Plaza teaming up to bring you the 2023 Pot of Gold Treasure Hunt.

If treasure hunting is your thing, get your clue-hunting skills out because the winner will receive $1,000. The treasure hunt clues will be released in the 10 pm KTAL NBC 6 newscast each night until the treasure is found, so do not miss it!

Paddy in the Plaza will be held at Festival Plaza on held Friday, March 17, 2023, from 3 pm – 11 pm. The event will feature food trucks, live music, and cold green beer. Stiff Necked Fools, Cowboy Mouth, and The Hollow Decks will provide musical entertainment.

Save $5 and purchase tickets in advance at www.mudbugmadness.com. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.

Clue #3

There once was a fella from old Shreve Town

A treasure hunter who was afraid to leave town

In years past he may have found it

But now he’s nowhere around it

In Shreveport, this prize will never be found