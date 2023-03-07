SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Mudbug Madness Festival and Paddy in the Plaza are partnering with KTAL NBC 6 to bring you the 2023 Pot of Gold Treasure Hunt, which began on Monday, March 6.

The treasure hunt clues will be released in the 10 pm KTAL NBC 6 newscast each night until the treasure is found, so be sure to watch!

This fun-filled event will be held Friday, March 17, 2023, from 3 pm – 11 pm and will feature food trucks, live music, and cold green beer. Stiff Necked Fools, Cowboy Mouth, and The Hollow Decks will provide musical entertainment.

Don’t wait until the last minute to buy your tickets. Save $5 and purchase them in advance at www.mudbugmadness.com. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.

Get your clue-hunting skills out; the winner will receive $1,000.

Clue #2

Our prize waits in a place all can be

You won’t need a light, a ladder, or key

No walls and no ceilings? A great place to hide!

Wherever you find it, you’ll find it outside