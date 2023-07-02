SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials say an old hotel building in Shreveport was damaged when a fire broke out Saturday night.

Firefighters arrived at the scene on the 5500 block of Financial Plaza around 8:22 p.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the fifth floor.

It took 31 firefighters 25 minutes to bring the blaze under control. Officials say no injuries were reported. The hotel is not in operation, but first responders discovered multiple locations with broken windows and doors.

The extent of the damage and cause of the fire remains under investigation.